The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016.

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) shares fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, after South Korean special prosecutors said they would seek a warrant to arrest Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee as part of a corruption probe.

Samsung Electronics shares declined by as much as 1.3 percent to 1.854 million won ($1,624.32) each in early trade on Wednesday, their lowest level since Jan. 23.