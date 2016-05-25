FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Elec says launching iris-recognition tablets in India
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 25, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Samsung Elec says launching iris-recognition tablets in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Samsung Electronic is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) said on Wednesday that it is launching a new tablet device in India for government and enterprise use equipped with iris-recognition technology.

Samsung, in a statement, said the Android-powered tablet - called Galaxy Tab Iris - will be equipped with technology to allow authentication through the recognition of a person’s iris for applications including banking and healthcare. The iris readings would be possible through one of the cameras on the 7-inch display device.

The product will be compliant with India’s Aadhaar system, an identification database of residents that stores the biometric and demographic data of residents such as photographs, fingerprints and iris scans.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.