Samsung Electronics wins $3 billion Vietnam project license
#Technology News
November 25, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Electronics wins $3 billion Vietnam project license

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo is displayed at the Samsung news conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

HANOI (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) has secured a license to invest $3 billion to expand its production in northern Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said.

The license was awarded on Nov. 17 in Thai Nguyen province, where Samsung Electronics has been operating a $2 billion smartphone plant, the government said in a statement issued late on Monday, without giving further details of the project.

Samsung Electronics has said it plans to invest up to $3 billion for its handset business in Vietnam as part of its strategy to cut costs and better compete with Chinese rivals.

Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
