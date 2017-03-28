FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Samsung Electronics says won't sell refurbished Note 7s in the U.S.
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 28, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 5 months ago

Samsung Electronics says won't sell refurbished Note 7s in the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An exchanged Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 is seen at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 13, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will not be offering any refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphones for sale or rent in the United States, the company told Reuters.

Samsung said on Monday it would sell refurbished versions of the Note 7, which were permanently pulled from markets globally last year roughly two months after their launch due to fire-prone batteries, in some markets without providing specifics.

Samsung told Reuters in a separate statement on Monday it "will not be offering refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices for rent or sale in the U.S."

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in NEW YORK; Writing by Se Young Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.