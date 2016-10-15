FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2016 / 1:33 PM / 10 months ago

Singapore Airlines bans Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on its flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer uses his Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 as he waits for an exchange at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 13, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) said on Saturday it has banned Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones from all its flights and any passenger carrying one will not be allowed to board its planes.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has issued an emergency order banning the devices from aircraft in the United States as of Saturday at noon EDT.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) has recalled its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphones worldwide because of incidents of the phones emitting smoke or catching fire, dealing a huge blow to the company's reputation. [nL4N1CG3AW]

Singapore Airlines said on its Facebook page that "the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone will be prohibited from being brought on board all our flights in person, in carry-on baggage or checked-in baggage with effect from 16 October."

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Hugh Lawson

