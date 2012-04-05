FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung estimates record first quarter profit; beats most bullish view
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 5, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 6 years ago

Samsung estimates record first quarter profit; beats most bullish view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An employee poses with Samsung Electronics' Galaxy phones at a store in Seoul March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics, the world’s top technology firm by revenue, estimated operating profit nearly doubled in January-March from a year ago, boosted by sales of its flagship Galaxy smartphones and its Note mini-tablet and phone.

The South Korean group, which out-sold global smartphone rivals last year, is set to consolidate its market position with new products, including a revamped Galaxy S, in the next few months.

Samsung, which will release its full quarterly results on April 27, estimated its January-March operating profit at a record 5.8 trillion won ($5.15 billion) versus a consensus forecast of 5.0 trillion won from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It estimated sales at 45 trillion won.

Samsung shares have risen by a quarter so far this year, and hit a life high of 1.351 million won ($1,200) on Wednesday. Over the same period, shares in smartphone rival Apple have soared by more than half, taking the California-based firm’s value to above $582 billion - more than three times that of Samsung. ($1 = 1127.2750 Korean won)

Related Coverage

Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Jonathan Hopfner

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.