FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung says delay in some blue Galaxy S3 smartphone orders
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 29, 2012 / 12:39 PM / 5 years ago

Samsung says delay in some blue Galaxy S3 smartphone orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said there had been a delay in making the blue variant of its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S3, which launched on Tuesday, meaning some customers faced a two to three week wait for delivery.

“In order to meet the highest internal quality standards and to provide the best quality Galaxy S III to customers, a short supply of Pebble Blue version is expected in some regions in the next 2-3 weeks,” the company said in a statement.

“Samsung is working hard to ensure that customers will get the Pebble Blue colored devices as soon as possible.”

The Galaxy S3, which is also available in white, is the newest model of the smartphone that helped Samsung topple Apple as the world’s largest smartphone maker.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.