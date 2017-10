JK Shin, President and Head of IT and Mobile Communication Division, holds up Samsung Electronics Co's latest Galaxy S4 phones during its launch at the Radio City Music Hall in New York March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) fell as much as 1.32 percent in early trade in Seoul following the launch of its new Galaxy S4 smartphone on Friday.

The stock underperformed the wider market .KS11 which was trading roughly flat.