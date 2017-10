A woman holds up her new Samsung Galaxy S III after it was launched at Westfield in west London, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co, the world’s biggest smartphone maker, expects cumulative sales of its latest smartphone Galaxy S III to top 10 million units during July, JK Shin, head of its telecommunications business, said on Monday.

Samsung launched its Galaxy S III, the strongest rival for Apple’s iPhone, on May 29 in Europe, and is now expanding global roll-outs.