FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Group sells chemical assets to Lotte Group for $2.6 billion
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 29, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

Samsung Group sells chemical assets to Lotte Group for $2.6 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Lotte Group said on Friday it will buy the chemical businesses of Samsung Group for about 3 trillion Korean won ($2.6 billion).

Samsung SDI Co Ltd (006400.KS) said earlier on Friday it will spin off its chemical business into a separate company, and sell a 90 percent stake in the company to Lotte Chemical Corp (011170.KS) for 2.3 trillion won ($2.0 billion).

Separately, five Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] units including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Friday they are selling their respective stakes in Samsung Fine Chemicals (004000.KS) to Lotte Chemical Corp (011170.KS).

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.