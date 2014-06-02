FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Everland says to seek initial public offering
June 2, 2014 / 11:07 PM / 3 years ago

Samsung Everland says to seek initial public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Everland on Tuesday said it will seek an initial public offering in a bid to secure resources necessary to grow its various lines of businesses, marking the latest move for Samsung Group for the ongoing restructure.

Samsung Everland, in a statement, said it will name managers for the initial public offering sometime in June and then decide specifics of the offering.

It did not provide any further details.

Reporting by Jungming Jang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Chris Reese

