South Korea's Samsung Group heir apparent takes key leadership roles

Jay Y. Lee, son of Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee and the company's chief operating officer arrives at the company's headquarters in Seoul December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee [SAGR.UL] will take over from his father and Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee as head of two key foundations, replacing his father in leadership roles for the first time.

Samsung Group said in a statement Jay Y. Lee would succeed his father as head of Samsung Life Public Welfare Foundation and Samsung Foundation of Culture.

Lee Kun-hee has been hospitalized for about a year after suffering a heart attack, fueling expectations that the succession of control of South Korea’s top conglomerate to his son will accelerate in coming months.