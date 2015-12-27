FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Group says Samsung SDI will sell 5 million Samsung C&T shares
#Business News
December 27, 2015 / 3:25 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung Group says Samsung SDI will sell 5 million Samsung C&T shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Sunday its battery making affiliate Samsung SDI Co Ltd (006400.KS) will sell 5 million shares in Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) to comply with an order from local regulators.

A Samsung Group spokesman told Reuters SDI will consider options to minimize market impact of selling the C&T shares, which amount to a 2.6 percent stake in the firm worth 727.5 billion won ($624.8 million) based on Thursday’s closing levels.

South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission said earlier on Sunday that Samsung Group must weaken or break three of its circular shareholding chains after a merger of two affiliates were seen strengthening the chains.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

