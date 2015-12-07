FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung's Lee to backstop engineering affiliate's rights issue
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 7, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung's Lee to backstop engineering affiliate's rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jay Y. Lee, the only son of Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee and the company's vice chairman, attends the 2015 HO-AM Prize ceremony which was established by Lee Kun-hee, in Seoul, South Korea, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cho Seong-joon/Pool

SEOUL (Reuters) - The heir apparent of Samsung Group will buy up to 300 billion won worth of shares to be sold by affiliate Samsung Engineering Co Ltd should existing shareholders not fully take up the firm’s 1.2 trillion won rights issue, Samsung Group said on Monday.

In a statement, the family-run conglomerate said Jay Y. Lee, son of group patriarch Lee Kun-hee and vice chairman of flagship Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, will acquire the shares on the same terms as all other shareholders.

Samsung Engineering on Monday confirmed plans for the rights issue, which was first announced in October.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.