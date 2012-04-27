FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung overtakes Nokia as world's top handset vendor: Strategy Analytics
April 27, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

Samsung overtakes Nokia as world's top handset vendor: Strategy Analytics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co overtook Nokia as the world’s top handset maker for the first time in the first quarter, ending the Finnish firm’s 14-year reign, a report by research firm Strategy Analytics showed on Friday.

Samsung sold 93.5 million handsets in the first quarter, taking 25.4 percent of the global mobile phone market, Strategy Analytics said.

Nokia sold 82.7 million phones and had 22.5 percent of the market, followed by Apple’s 9.5 percent.

Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

