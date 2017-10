A passerby photographs an Apple store logo with his Samsung Galaxy phone in central Sydney in this September 21, 2012, file photo. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) rose 1.1 percent on Monday after a U.S. judge almost halved the $1.05 billion jury award Apple Inc (AAPL.O) had won in its mobile patents battle with the South Korean firm, and set a new trial to determine damages.

Shares in Samsung were trading 0.7 percent higher minutes after the market open.