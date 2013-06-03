FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung unveils first Android tablet using Intel chip
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 3, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 4 years

Samsung unveils first Android tablet using Intel chip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab (front) and Apple's iPad are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co said on Monday it will use Intel Corp processors to power a new version of one of its top-tier Android tablets, a major victory for the U.S. chipmaker, which is struggling to find its footing in the mobile market.

Samsung has previously used chips designed with energy-efficient technology from the UK’s ARM Holdings for its best-selling mobile devices.

The South Korean firm unveiled two new tablets on Monday including an 8-inch tablet, and the Galaxy Tab 3 10.1-inch, which uses Intel chips.

(This story corrects final paragraph to say Samsung introduces two tablets, not three)

Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.