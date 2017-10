Samsung flags are set up at the main entrance to the Berlin fair ground before the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world’s No.1 memory-chip maker, said on Thursday it has completed talks with the state government of Texas where it plans to invest $3.9 billion to expand system-chip production lines and that the expansion would proceed.