A customer holds up an Apple iPhone 5 to pose for a photo during an exclusive sale by Belgian operator Mobistar in Brussels September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday that it filed a new lawsuit against Apple Inc in a U.S. court, contending the iPhone 5 infringed on Samsung’s patents.

In a statement, Samsung said: “...we have little choice but to take the steps necessary to protect our innovations and intellectual property rights.”