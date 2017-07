SEOUL South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corporation plans to sell its stake in Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in a deal worth up to $310 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

CJ has offered 2,985,850 shares at a price range of 118,560 won to 121,030 won per share, a discount of 2 percent to 4 percent to their Tuesday closing price, according to the term sheet.

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto Jr; Writing by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)