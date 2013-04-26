Samsung sells 69.4 million smartphones in first quarter for 33 percent share: report

Visitors are seen in front of the Samsung stand during the Mobile World Congress at Barcelona, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co sold a record 69.4 million smartphones in the first quarter, boosting its market share to an all-time high of 33.1 percent, data from research firm Strategy Analytics showed on Friday.

Apple Inc, which sold 37.4 million iPhones in the March quarter, took 17.9 percent of the market, it said.

LG Electronics Inc grew to the third biggest on 10.3 million unit shipments, followed by China’s Huawei.