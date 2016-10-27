FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung SDI widens loss in third quarter after demise of Galaxy Note 7s
October 27, 2016 / 6:58 AM / 10 months ago

Samsung SDI widens loss in third quarter after demise of Galaxy Note 7s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer holds a smartphone in front of a Galaxy Note 7 advertisement at a Samsung store in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 11, 2016.Beawiharta

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung SDI, a battery supplier for Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 phones, posted a worse-than-expected operating loss in the third quarter, weighed down by the termination of the fire-prone devices.

The Samsung Electronics affiliate posted an operating loss of 110 billion won ($96.33 million) for the July-to-September period, compared with a loss of 48 billion won a year earlier and a consensus forecast of a loss of 55 billion won.

Analysts said Samsung SDI supplied about 60 percent of the batteries for the Note 7, which Samsung scrapped earlier this month due to over-heating problems. The remaining 30 percent were provided by China's Amperex Technology Limited (ATL).

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates

