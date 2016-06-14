FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung SDS to consider shareholders' buyback, higher payout demands
June 14, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Samsung SDS to consider shareholders' buyback, higher payout demands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean software services firm Samsung SDS Co Ltd will consider measures such as buying back its own shares or increasing dividend payments in response to requests from minority shareholders, a company executive said on Tuesday.

A Samsung SDS spokesman confirmed remarks by Chief Financial Officer Park Sung-tae who told minority shareholders seeking countermeasures to a recent stock price drop that the firm would consider various requests such as a buyback or bigger payouts.

The remarks were reported earlier by online news service Edaily.

Samsung SDS shares are down 15 percent this month amid speculation the firm might sell off its logistics outsourcing business and information technology systems services divisions to fellow Samsung Group firms Samsung C&T Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd as part of group-wide restructuring.

The stock has rebounded in recent days after both Samsung C&T and Samsung Electronics denied the reports last week.

Samsung SDS said last week it was considering spinning off its logistics business.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

