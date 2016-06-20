FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Samsung SDS says decided against share buybacks, interim dividend
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 20, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

Samsung SDS says decided against share buybacks, interim dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean software services firm Samsung SDS Co Ltd said on Tuesday it decided against buying back its own shares or paying an interim dividend after considering requests from some shareholders.

Samsung SDS, in a regulatory filing, said current considerations for a potential spinoff off its logistics business posed procedural problems for such steps. However, the company said in a separate statement it would consider various options to boost shareholder value, including higher dividend payouts in the future.

The company, part of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group [SAGR.UL], said last week it would consider measures such as share buybacks or higher dividend payouts in response to requests from minority shareholders.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.