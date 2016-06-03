Samsung SDS says considering spinning off some of its businesses

An employee walks past a logo of Samsung C&T Corp at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung SDS Co Ltd said on Friday it was considering spinning off its logistics process outsourcing and IT systems services businesses but no decisions have been made.

South Korean media reported earlier in the day, citing unnamed sources, that Samsung C&T Corp - de facto holding firm of Samsung Group - will acquire Samsung SDS’s logistics outsourcing business and that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will acquire SDS’s IT systems services business.

However, Samsung C&T and Samsung Electronics said in separate regulatory filings that they have no such plans. SDS did not elaborate further on its spinoff plans.