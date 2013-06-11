FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Electronics drops 3 percent on mobile growth worries
#Global Markets
June 11, 2013 / 3:36 AM / in 4 years

Samsung Electronics drops 3 percent on mobile growth worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A motorcycle dispatch rider uses his smartphone next to an advertisement promoting Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's latest flagship smartphone Galaxy S4 at the company's headquarters in Seoul April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) extended losses and fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday as concerns over weakening sales growth of its flagship Galaxy S4 smartphones chilled investor sentiment.

By 0315 GMT, Samsung Electronics fell 3.02 percent to a four-month low of 1.382 million won ($1,200), falling for a fourth consecutive session.

The stock has tumbled around 9 percent since last Friday after two brokerages slashed their earnings forecasts and target prices, sparking jitters that Samsung’s mobile business margin will contract due to growing sales of cheap smartphones and weaker than expected sales of the high-end S4.

($1 = 1127.3750 Korean won)

Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Jungyoun Park

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
