Samsung sells 76 million smartphones in second quarter, boosting market share: report
July 26, 2013 / 2:44 AM / 4 years ago

Samsung sells 76 million smartphones in second quarter, boosting market share: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Samsung Electronics Co's latest Galaxy S4 phone is seen during its launch at the Radio City Music Hall in New York March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd sold 76 million smartphones in the second quarter, expanding its market share to 33.1 percent, Strategy Analytics said on Friday.

Overall, the global smartphone market grew 47 percent to a record 229.6 million, the research firm said.

Second-ranked Apple Inc saw its market share shrink to 13.6 percent after selling 31.2 million iPhones, as smaller rivals such as LG Electronics Inc, ZTE Corp and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd seized larger slices.

Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
