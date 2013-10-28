FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec shares rise 2 percent after third-quarter earnings boost outlook
October 28, 2013 / 1:04 AM / 4 years ago

Samsung Elec shares rise 2 percent after third-quarter earnings boost outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man using his mobile phone walks past a Samsung Electronics shop in the company's main office building in central Seoul July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics rose 2 percent on Monday, driven by expectations that the South Korean technology giant will continue to post solid earnings after its record-high profit in the July to September period, analysts said.

Some analysts raised their target prices for Samsung, expecting a strong recovery in its memory chip business to help offset slowing growth of smartphone profits in the coming quarters.

Samsung shares rose as much as 2 percent to 1,478,000 Korean won ($1,400) per share, the highest intraday level in a week.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin

