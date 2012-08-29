Samsung to ship first Windows Phone 8 model in fourth-quarter

BERLIN (Reuters) - Samsung will ship its first Windows Phone 8 model in the fourth quarter, a company spokesman said, after the firm unexpectedly unveiling the device on the sidelines of Europe’s top consumer electronics fair in Berlin.

The South Korean firm has come under pressure to innovate after losing a U.S. patent battle with Apple Inc.

A U.S. federal jury last week found Samsung had copied critical features of the iPhone and awarded Apple $1.05 billion in damages. Apple is now seeking speedy bans on the sale of eight Samsung phones, moving swiftly to turn legal victory into tangible business gain.