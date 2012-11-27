Samsung to ship 16 million Windows 8 and 7 computers this year: executive

Samsung flags are set up at the main entrance to the Berlin fair ground before the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will ship 16 million tablets and laptop computers operating on Microsoft Corp’s Windows 8 and Windows 7 operating systems this year, said Jin Park, vice president of the IT solutions business at Samsung.

Microsoft, the world’s largest software company, launched its new-look, touch-friendly Windows 8 earlier this year to grip customers’ imagination, as it looks to regain ground lost to Apple Inc and Google Inc in mobile computing and shake up the moribund PC market.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)