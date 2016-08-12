Samsung BioLogics applies for Seoul exchange IPO approval

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd submitted an application on Friday to South Korea's bourse seeking approval for its planned initial public offering (IPO), Korea Exchange said in a statement.

The IPO of Samsung Group's biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing arm, seen likely by the end of this year, is expected by analysts to raise roughly 2-3 trillion won ($1.8 billion-$2.7 billion), which would make it South Korea's largest listing this year.