a year ago
Samsung BioLogics applies for Seoul exchange IPO approval
August 12, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

Samsung BioLogics applies for Seoul exchange IPO approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd submitted an application on Friday to South Korea's bourse seeking approval for its planned initial public offering (IPO), Korea Exchange said in a statement.

The IPO of Samsung Group's biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing arm, seen likely by the end of this year, is expected by analysts to raise roughly 2-3 trillion won ($1.8 billion-$2.7 billion), which would make it South Korea's largest listing this year.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
