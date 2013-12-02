FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung C&T wins $1.2 billion order from Saudi Arabia
December 2, 2013 / 1:45 AM / 4 years ago

Samsung C&T wins $1.2 billion order from Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung C&T Corp 000830.KS said on Monday it won a 1.29 trillion won ($1.22 billion) order to build the Rabigh 2 power plant in Saudi Arabia from the al-Mourjan for Electricity Production company.

The al-Mourjan for Electricity Production company is a split venture with the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) (5110.SE) and a consortium that includes Samsung C&T.

The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing the contract is expected to be completed by June 2017.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

