Samsung C&T wins $1.2 billion order from Saudi Arabia

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung C&T Corp 000830.KS said on Monday it won a 1.29 trillion won ($1.22 billion) order to build the Rabigh 2 power plant in Saudi Arabia from the al-Mourjan for Electricity Production company.

The al-Mourjan for Electricity Production company is a split venture with the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) (5110.SE) and a consortium that includes Samsung C&T.

The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing the contract is expected to be completed by June 2017.