A general view of Statoil's office is seen in Stavanger in this January 18, 2013 file photo provided by NTB Scanpix. REUTERS/Kent Skibstad/NTB Scanpix

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd (010140.KS) said on Wednesday it had won a 1.46 trillion won ($1.3 billion) order to build two large-scale jack-up rigs for Norway’s Statoil ASA (STL.OL).

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement the rigs were expected to be put to use in the North Sea off the coast of Norway. The contract is expected to be completed in October 2016.