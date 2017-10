SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Techwin Co Ltd (012450.KS) said on Friday it had won a 605.1 billion won ($536.7 million) order to produce low pressure turbine modules for General Electric Co (GE.N) gas turbine engines.

The South Korean engine manufacturer said in a regulatory filing the modules will be manufactured under an exclusive license, and the contract is expected to expire by end-2018.

($1 = 1127.4500 Korean won)