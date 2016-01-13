FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' San Miguel eyes SABmiller's Grolsch and Peroni
January 13, 2016

Philippines' San Miguel eyes SABmiller's Grolsch and Peroni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men drink San Miguel beer at a bar in Taguig City, Metro Manila November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS) said on Wednesday it is interested in acquiring SABMiller PLC’s SAB.L Grolsch and Peroni beer brands, its President Ramon Ang told Reuters.

Anheuser Busch InBev SA (ABI.BR), which agreed to buy SABMiller for $100 billion plus, has been seeking potential bidders for Grolsch and Peroni, sources close to the process told Reuters last month.

The biggest brewer in the Philippines joins a number of international suitors for the beer brands.

San Miguel, which kicked off an aggressive expansion in 2008 to add power, mining, telecommunications, oil refining and infrastructure to its stable of food, beverage and beer businesses, continues to seek acquisitions to boost revenues.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Miral Fahmy

