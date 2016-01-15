FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' San Miguel says to partner with Kirin if it bids for SABMiller's beer brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men drink San Miguel beer at a bar in Taguig City, Metro Manila November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

MALOLOS, Philippines (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS) will partner with Japan’s Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (2503.T) if it bids for SABMiller PLC’s SAB.L Grolsch and Peroni beer brands, its President Ramon Ang said on Friday.

Ang told Reuters San Miguel was still interested in acquiring the European beer brands through San Miguel Brewery Inc. Kirin owns nearly 50 percent of San Miguel Brewery.

He did not say whether his company had already submitted a bid.

Anheuser Busch InBev SA (ABI.BR), which agreed to buy SABMiller for $100 billion plus, has sought bids for Grolsch and Peroni and attracted a number of international suitors.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Stephen Caates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
