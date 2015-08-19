FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sanctions Mexican businesses and individuals for drug trafficking links
August 19, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sanctions Mexican businesses and individuals for drug trafficking links

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The United States sanctioned 21 Mexican businesses and individuals on Wednesday, saying they were part of the business network of a powerful drug cartel in the country.

The 15 businesses and six people provided support and services for the Los Cuinis drug cartel, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement. The cartel was itself sanctioned by the U.S. government in April for cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking.

The businesses targeted on Wednesday include an upscale boutique hotel, two real estate firms, and a shopping center in the south-central Mexican state of Jalisco, as well as a shopping center in the southeastern state of Quintana Roo.

The individuals targeted by Treasury were all Mexican nationals with links to Los Cuinis or its leader, Gonzalez Valencia, according to a statement from the agency. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
