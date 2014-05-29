Sanderson Farms profit beats as demand for chicken rises

(Reuters) - Sanderson Farms Inc, the third-largest U.S. poultry producer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a rise in demand for its products and lower grain costs.

The producer and distributor of fresh and frozen chicken said demand for its products rose as consumers shunned beef, prices of which have risen due to a shortage of cattle and rising feed costs.

Meat processors such as Tyson Foods Inc and Hillshire Brands Co have hiked beef prices to boost profits.

Beef and veal prices for the whole of 2014 are now forecast to increase by 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent, a sharp advance from last month’s forecast for a 3 percent to 4 percent rise, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Sanderson Farms said demand for chicken products is expected to remain strong.

However, the company said it expects grain prices to remain volatile until markets get some visibility on the quantity and quality of this year’s corn and soybean crops.

The company’s net income more than doubled to $51.0 million, or $2.21 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from a year earlier.

Net sales rose 6 percent to $660.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.70 per share on revenue of $621 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares closed at $87.66 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. The stock has risen over 20 percent this year to Wednesday’s close.