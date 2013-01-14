FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: SandRidge payments to CEO and his family
#Business News
January 14, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: SandRidge payments to CEO and his family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

SIDE DEALS

SandRidge Energy has paid millions of dollars to chief executive Tom Ward and his family, in addition to his salary and bonus, including:

* $5 million to lease property and pay royalties to WCT Resources, a Ward family-controlled energy company

* Nearly $4 million in royalties to TLW Land & Cattle, an Oklahoma firm controlled by Ward

* More than $18 million to sponsor and license the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team, in which Ward owns a 19 percent interest

* Nearly $850,000 to buy tickets to “various sporting and other entertainment events” from Ward

Source: SEC filings

Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Patricia Kranz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
