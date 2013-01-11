SandRidge Capital's Rowe says retiring, closing fund

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Andrew Rowe, head of commodity hedge fund SandRidge Capital LP, is retiring and shutting down the fund after a year of positive returns, he said on Friday.

His fund, which has $320 million under management, returned 11 percent to its institutional clients last year, he said.

Most of the money will be returned to clients by the end of the first quarter.

“I‘m going to sit back and hang out with my kids and play golf,” he said. “Life is good.”