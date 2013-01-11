FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SandRidge Capital's Rowe says retiring, closing fund
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
January 11, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

SandRidge Capital's Rowe says retiring, closing fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Andrew Rowe, head of commodity hedge fund SandRidge Capital LP, is retiring and shutting down the fund after a year of positive returns, he said on Friday.

His fund, which has $320 million under management, returned 11 percent to its institutional clients last year, he said.

Most of the money will be returned to clients by the end of the first quarter.

“I‘m going to sit back and hang out with my kids and play golf,” he said. “Life is good.”

Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.