Las Vegas Sands post lower than expected earnings
November 1, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

Las Vegas Sands post lower than expected earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N), owned by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, on Thursday posted lower earnings, which fell short of expectations, amid challenges at its Singapore operations and slowing growth in Macau.

For the third quarter, the casino operator said net income fell 1.1 percent to $349.8 million on revenues that rose 12.5 percent to $2.7 billion. This compared to net income of $353.6 million a year ago. Earnings per share fell 4.5 percent to 42 cents from 44 cents a share.

On an adjusted basis, the company said net income fell to $382.2 million or 46 cents a share, from $444.8 million or 55 cents per diluted share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post adjusted earnings of 59 cents or $507.61 million on revenues of $2.9 billion.

For the past several years, explosive growth in Macau, the only place in China where gambling is legal, have boosted Sands’ profits and helped offset stagnating trends in Las Vegas.

But in the most recent quarter, Sands, like its rivals Wynn Resorts (WYNN.O) and MGM Resorts (MGM.N), felt the effects of an economic malaise now taking its toll on Macau and other Asian markets like Singapore.

Reporting By Susan Zeidler; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

