Sandvik CEO remains committed to five business areas

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish mining equipment and metal cutting tools company Sandvik believes cost reductions and product launches will allow it to weather tough industry conditions, its chief executive told Reuters, playing down calls to exit entire business areas.

The company’s structure is back in the spotlight after it appointed Johan Molin, highly regarded CEO at lock maker Assa Abloy as its new chairman last month, sending Sandvik stock up 6.4 percent on the day he was nominated.

The group, founded in 1862, must respond to pressure in key markets like mining and oil and gas where customers have cut back on spending in the face of lower commodity prices.

Many analysts have said the company should shed lower-margin business areas to catch up with its fierce domestic rival Atlas Copco.

Sandvik Chief Executive Olof Faxander said divestments within the business areas were possible. But he said sales of whole divisions such as Materials Technology or Construction, which in the past have lagged the rest of the group in profitability, were not on the table.

“Our focus is not to look at this on a business area level,” Faxander said.

The company, which employs around 47,000 people around the world, divides its business into five areas -- Mining and Machining Solutions being the two largest, while its Venture arm targets niches in segments like oil and gas, mining, metal cutting and composites.

Customers for its tools include many of the world’s biggest auto makers.

Sandvik is hoping a higher pace of product launches, a tight cost focus and expansion in mining services can help it fend off fierce competition and boost margins in spite of a lackluster global economy and depressed demand from mining firms.

FALLING MARGINS

Faxander said he and Molin, who lead Assa since 2005 and has more than doubled sales and profits in that time, were in agreement on general strategy but noted it was still early days with the first board meeting scheduled in coming days.

Faxander, 45, faces a tough challenge in living up to the standards set by Molin at Assa.

Assa shares are up almost 300 percent with Molin in charge, compared with a 34 percent gain for Sandvik over the period.

Sandvik’s core operating margin was 11.4 percent last year, down from 14.4 percent in 2011, the year when Faxander took over.

Faxander, who has launched restructuring schemes including the closure of 25 of its 150 plants over 3-4 years, said he believed the group was on the right track.

“We have showed in the past quarters that we can adjust costs in a good way and get a good cash flow through restraint in investments and working capital reductions,” he said, pointing to record cash flow in the fourth quarter.

Those efforts have buoyed Sandvik shares 32 percent this year. But they remain down 18 percent since 2011, compared with a 71 percent gain for Atlas Copco, whose nimbler cost structure has left it better able to ride cyclical swings in demand.

Sandvik will launch around 15,000 new products this year. That rapid pace is designed to maintain its position as global number one in the $18 billion metal cutting tools market, staying ahead of competitors like Berkshire Hathaway’s Iscar.

Last year’s sharp fall in crude prices has also begun weighing on oil-related business, but Faxander said he did not currently see a writedown risk in U.S. drilling gear supplier Varel, which Sandvik bought for $740 million last year.

“It is a cyclical downturn at the moment. But we obviously need to adjust our costs at Varel as well,” he said.

($1 = 8.2984 Swedish crowns)