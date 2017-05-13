FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
#Cyber Risk
May 13, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 3 months ago

Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.

Sandvik said computers handling both administration and production were hit in a number of countries where the company operates, with some production forced to stop.

"In some cases the effects were small, in others they were a little larger," Head of External Communications Par Altan said.

"In some cases, certain production has been affected. Certain, but far from all of it."

Altan would not say which countries had been affected or give further details on the impact on production.

He said Sandvik was now assessing the situation.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Mark Potter

