Sandvine loss widens on inventory write-down

(Reuters) - Sandvine Corp SVC.TO posted a wider loss as the network equipment maker took an inventory write-down charge.

December-February net loss widened to $6.5 million, or 4.7 cents a share, from $2.7 million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

Sandvine took a $3.7 million inventory write-down charge related to one of the company’s older hardware platforms.

Revenue for the company, which helps broadband and telecom operators manage data traffic, rose 5 percent to $20.1 million.