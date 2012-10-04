FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sandvine posts loss as margins fall
October 4, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

Sandvine posts loss as margins fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network equipment maker Sandvine Corp SVC.TO reported a third-quarter loss as margins fell.

The company provides equipment and software that help internet service providers manage network congestion and lower undesirable traffic.

Sandvine lost $900,000, or 0.6 cent per share, in the June-August quarter, compared with earnings of $1.7 million, or 1.2 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 16 percent to $21.8 million.

Gross margins dropped to 70 percent from 76 percent.

Sandvine’s customers include U.S. cable TV provider Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), Japan’s NTT Communications and Singapore’s StarHub Ltd (STAR.SI).

Sandvine reported smaller-than-expected second-quarter revenue due to delays in closing several projects with Telefonica SA (TEF.MC). The Spanish telecom company accounted for 17 percent of Sandvine’s fiscal 2011 revenue.

Shares of Waterloo, Ontario-based Sandvine closed at C$1.20 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
