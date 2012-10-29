FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricane Sandy to make landfall early Monday evening: NHC
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 29, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 5 years

Hurricane Sandy to make landfall early Monday evening: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man watches rising waters on the East River from Brooklyn as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Hurricane Sandy, located about 110 miles southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and about 175 miles south-southeast of New York City, is expected to make landfall early Monday evening, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

“Sandy is now moving toward the northwest near 28 miles per hour (44 km per hour). This general motion is expected to continue through this afternoon and evening until landfall occurs, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest tonight,” the agency said.

Sandy, which was packing maximum sustained winds near 90 miles per hour (150 km per hour) with higher gusts, is expected to transition into a frontal or wintertime low pressure system later today or tonight, the NHC said.

Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.