Suspect arrested in slaying of five in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Homicide detectives have arrested a man in connection with the murder of five people found slain at a home in a quiet San Francisco neighborhood and detained the suspect’s younger brother on drug charges, police said on Sunday.

Details of the case remained murky, but the investigation unfolded when a relative discovered two of the dead at the home on Friday morning, and three more bodies were found after police were called to the scene, San Francisco police said.

Police said at least two were killed by gunshots, but medical examiners were still working to positively identify and determine an official cause of death for the five victims, all of whom were described by police as Asian-American adults.

The San Francisco Chronicle newspaper reported that the house, located in the city’s Ingleside district, belonged to a software engineer who did not show up to work on Friday and was feared to be among the dead.

Arrested as a suspect in the slayings was Binh Thai Luc, 35, police said in a statement. His brother, Brian Luc, 32, was arrested and charged with narcotics possession, being a felon in possession of ammunition and a probation violation.

The two brothers live together in San Francisco and were taken into custody at the same time. Police released no further details about the circumstances of the killings or the investigation.

But the Chronicle reported that the five who were slain appeared to have been singled out rather than the victims of a random killer. The newspaper said efforts to identify the victims and determine how they died was made more difficult by the gruesome nature of the crime scene.