Gunman near San Francisco hospital killed after firing several shots
#U.S.
November 12, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

Gunman near San Francisco hospital killed after firing several shots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A gunman was shot and killed on Wednesday after firing several shots from a construction site next to a San Francisco hospital, police said.

The incident unfolded around 4 p.m. local time near the St. Luke’s campus of the California Pacific Medical Center in the city’s Mission District, San Francisco Police spokesman Albie Esparza said.

He said the man fired off several rounds before officers opened fire. No police were injured and there were no immediate reports that any bystanders had been hurt.

Esparza said it was not immediately clear who killed the gunman, suggesting that he may have died from a self-inflicted bullet wound.

SWAT units were called in and streets in the area were shut down as residents were told to stay away, Esparza said. Images broadcast by local media showed a heavy police presence in the area.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Tom Brown

