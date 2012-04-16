FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Miguel to sign deal selling majority of bank unit to CIMB: official
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 16, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

San Miguel to sign deal selling majority of bank unit to CIMB: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS) is due to sign a deal soon to sell 60 percent of its unlisted unit Bank of Commerce to Malaysia’s CIMB Group (CIMB.KL), the bank’s chairman said on Monday.

“I was told it would happen shortly,” Jose Pardo, told Reuters, responding to a question on when the signing would be. He added the deal needed the approval of the central bank.

The sale could be worth about $200 million to $250 million, said a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, citing an unnamed source.

There was no immediate comment from San Miguel on the deal.

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Ed Davies

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.