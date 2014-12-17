Sanofi buys two equine health products from Bayer

A logo is seen in front of the entrance at the headquarters French drugmaker Sanofi in Paris October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Wednesday that Merial, its animal health unit, had reached an agreement with Bayer HealthCare (BAYGn.DE) to buy two Bayer equine health products for an undisclosed amount.

Legend/Hyonate is an injectable solution that treats noninfectious joint dysfunction in horses while Marquis Antiprotozoal Oral Paste is the first FDA-approved treatment for equine protozoal myeloencephalitis (EPM), a disease that affects the central nervous system in horses.

Related Coverage Bayer to sell equine assets to Sanofi unit