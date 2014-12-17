FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi buys two equine health products from Bayer
#Deals
December 17, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Sanofi buys two equine health products from Bayer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo is seen in front of the entrance at the headquarters French drugmaker Sanofi in Paris October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Wednesday that Merial, its animal health unit, had reached an agreement with Bayer HealthCare (BAYGn.DE) to buy two Bayer equine health products for an undisclosed amount.

Legend/Hyonate is an injectable solution that treats noninfectious joint dysfunction in horses while Marquis Antiprotozoal Oral Paste is the first FDA-approved treatment for equine protozoal myeloencephalitis (EPM), a disease that affects the central nervous system in horses.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
